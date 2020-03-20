Vera Bradley cancels 2020 Breast Cancer Classic due to COVID-19 pandemic

FORT WAYNE , Ind. (WANE) – The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer has announced the cancellation of its “Turn the Town Pink”campaign, scheduled for May 2020, as well as its annual signature event, the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic, scheduled for May 28 through June 1, 2020 in Fort Wayne, due to COVID-19 concerns.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is having an enormous impact globally and locally,” said Lynda Houk, the Foundation’s Executive Director. “As a result, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Turn the Town Pink and our annual Classic event. The health and safety of our donors, participants, hundreds of volunteers, and community-at-large are of the greatest importance to us. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those being affected by the coronavirus crisis.”

“We remain just as determined as ever to eradicate the terrible disease of breast cancer and are so grateful for all who support us in our efforts, day-in and day-out,” Houk continued. “We have always been proud to direct our fundraising dollars to the breast cancer research being conducted in our home state of Indiana, which supports and positively affects research taking place around the globe. The dedicated and passionate researchers at the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at the Indiana University School of Medicine are pursuing ideas that will ultimately change the face of breast cancer. We remain invested in the hope and belief that we will see an end to this disease in our lifetime.”

Each May, volunteers Turn the Town Pink, showing support in the fight against breast cancer by creating pink ribbon pathways throughout Fort Wayne. The multi-day Classic event follows, featuring the country’s largest amateur women’s golf charity tournament, as well as a Pink Pickleball tournament and Pink Yoga in the Park. Last year’s Classic raised over $1.0 million for breast cancer research.

Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, co-founder of Vera Bradley and Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer said, “Our concern is for our community and our country first, and we know there are brighter days ahead. Stay positive, as the sun WILL come out tomorrow!”

For more information about the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer, the cancellation of its events and ticket refunds click here.