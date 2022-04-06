FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Veo Scooters and bikes are once again available for riders in Fort Wayne.

The alternative transportation provided by Veo since 2019 has returned. Most of its vehicles have been deployed already, but a few more will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Eric Xayarath, VEO operations manager said the Veo warehouse that stores all of the vehicles spans 6,000 square feet, making it the largest Veo warehouse. He also went on to talk about their battery charging room, the first of its type in the nation.

Veo Fort Wayne warehouse (WANE 15/Ethan Dahlen)

He said they worked closely with inspectors and the fire department to install the room which features a new, high tech fire suppression.

However, the charging room isn’t the only new addition…

Xayarath showed off two new vehicles that could hit the streets by the end of the summer.

The new Veo bike features both pedals and an a throttle. The new scooter is the newest edition of their already existing model, the Astro VS4. It has working turn signals, and a system that allows Veo to give riders direct voice commands to let them know if they are getting close to the edge of the driving range.

The new Veo bike (WANE 15/Ethan Dahlen)

The new vehicles have yet to get the go ahead from the city, but Xayarath said that they are working with the city to make sure the vehicles are safe for the community.

Already in place is a curfew that doesn’t permit riding between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., and an optional mode on the vehicles that reduces their top speed. In addition, all vehicles have numbers to contact customer support on them, and Xayarath said for each call, the response time was under two hours last year.

Whether they’re riding new models or not, expect to see Veo’s vehicles in use this summer.