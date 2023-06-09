HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Michigan man was arrested after attempting to flee from Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday night.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the area of Earlington in reference to a vehicle that was driving recklessly and without a front passenger tire. Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver continued on withotu stopping and reportedly was running through traffic lights.

Authorities say the vehicle continued through Madisonville, on to Island Ford Road to the Jewell City area where deputies were able to deploy stop sticks and deflate the three other tires of the vehicle. According to the release, the driver, identified as Christopher Abbate, 26, of Hillsdale, Michigan, attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended following a brief struggle. Abbate allegedly kicked a deputy while he was being searched.

Abbate was taken to the Hopkins County Detention Center and charged with the following: