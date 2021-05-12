Vehicle flips on US 30 following crash, lanes restricted for cleanup

COESSE, Ind. (WANE) – Lanes were restricted on U.S. 30 east of Columbia City after a Jeep Wrangler flipped following a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 30 and S. 500 E on reports of a crash and found a Jeep Wrangler on its side.

It is unclear if any other vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

Lanes were restricted while crews cleaned up the crash.

WANE 15 is working to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.