Vehicle crashes into Hilton Hotel in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne police are investigating a crash that closed a downtown intersection.

It happened around 11:40 Tuesday night at Washington Blvd. and Calhoun Street.

According to witnesses, a vehicle went off the road, hit a light pole, a tree and then hit a gas line and came to a stop on the side of the Hilton Hotel.

Police say they do not believe speed was a factor.

The surrounding streets were closed and the gas line turned off while crews cleaned up the scene.

Driver conditions and amount of damage are unknown at this time.

The crash is under investigation.