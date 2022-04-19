WARNING: The following story contains graphic details not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was supposed to be simple.

Luke Borror had disposable nicotine vape devices for sale; there were a couple teenagers who wanted to buy them.

A meet was set, and the 21-year-old drove his gray BMW to a southeast side church parking lot to make the deal. On his way, he video-chatted with a friend. Once he arrived, he put his phone in his pocket but did not hang up.

That friend heard talking, a gunshot and then a thump.

That’s according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents detailing the shooting death of Borror, who police and medics found dead in the lot of the New Covenant Worship Center at 3420 E. Paulding Road on April 6.

New Covenant Worship Center at 3420 E. Paulding Road is shown Thursday, April 7, 2022.

The two teenagers, 15 and 16, were arrested shortly after the killing.

Allen County prosecutors on Tuesday formally charged the 16-year-old boy, identified as Swar Hit, as an adult with counts of felony murder and robbery.

The other teen – who is accused of shooting Borror in the chest – is named in court documents. However, WANE15 is not identifying him since he is still charged as a juvenile.

It’s not clear whether prosecutors will charge him as an adult, as well.

Hit and the other teen were recorded on the church’s surveillance cameras meeting with Borror, according to court documents.

During the meet, the 15-year-old boy pulled out a gun and had Borror put the vape devices into a black backpack, according to court documents. Hit grabbed the bag but neither teen had handed over any money.

Borror grabbed the bag back and a tussle ensued. Some of the vape devices fell to the ground and onto the hood of the car.

That’s when the 15-year-old boy shot Borror, according to court documents. Hit grabbed the backpack off the ground and both teens ran south through the parking lot.

They went to a nearby house, listened to the sirens of Fort Wayne police squad cars and emergency vehicles arrive at the church, divvied up the vape devices and eventually left, according to court documents.

Detectives used Borror’s phone to trace how he set up the deal, according to court documents. That led them to a social media account belonging to the 15-year-old boy. That in turn led them to where he lived.

In an interview with detectives, the boy claimed Hit pulled out the gun and did the shooting, despite surveillance footage showing otherwise, court documents said.

At the teen’s home, detectives also found various vape devices that were listed in messages as part of the deal Borror set up with the pair, according to court documents.

During his interview with detectives, Hit said the other teen did have money for the vape devices but he also said they planned to steal them, court documents said.

Hit also said he did not know the other teen had a gun until they were approaching Borror. After the shooting, Hit said Borror fell to the ground in front of his car and was still moving, court documents said.

Detectives also talked to people Hit sent messages to through social media in the aftermath of the shooting, according to court documents. Hit admitted his involvement in the killing in those messages but professed he did not shoot Borror, court documents said.

Under Indiana law, a person can be charged with felony murder if he or she is involved in a robbery where someone is killed, even if they did not commit the actual killing.

It carries a sentence of 45 to 65 years in prison.

Now that he is charged as an adult, Hit will be transferred from the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center and into the Allen County Jail and begin appearing in Allen Superior Court.