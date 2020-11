PIQUA, Oh. (WANE) – Van Wert will advance to the state finals for only the second-time in program history after a big semi-state win over Cincinnati Wyoming, 28-20.

It’s been 20-years since the last time Van Wert won a final-four and now the Cougars make a return to the championship game.

The stage for the OHSAA state-finals are set. Van Wert will prepare for battle against Lake Catholic.