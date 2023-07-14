(WKBN) – A Valley doctor who was caught up in a kickback scheme involving two other physicians accepted a plea agreement on Wednesday in federal court.

Samir Wahib pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to solicit, receive offers and pay kickbacks in connection with a federal health care program and to four counts of receipt of kickbacks in connection with a federal health care program.

Investigators say that Wahib conspired with Joni Canby and Michelle Kapon to take money in exchange for arranging for tests for sexually transmitted diseases through federal healthcare programs.

The indictment in the 2021 case said that Kapon and Canby sent their specimens to Wahib to be tested and received payments of $15 to $20 per specimen from Wahib. Wahib allegedly then billed and was paid by the federal government for this testing.

The scheme lasted from March 2014 to January 2017, the court documents said.

The doctors practiced in Youngstown and surrounding areas.

Sentencing for Wahib is scheduled for September 12 following a presentence investigation.

Canby and Kapon both pleaded guilty to their involvement in the case. Canby is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23 and Kapon is scheduled for sentencing on July 5.