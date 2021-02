A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System is looking for retired Registered Nurses to work in their vaccination clinics.

Retired nurses may be eligible for temporary rehire with no offset or penalty under CSRS or FERS retirement, but appointments are temporary, the VA said. Current reappointment authority is available until March 31.

To explore this opportunity further please contact Denise Richardson 765-674-3321 ext 73417 or denise.richardson@va.gov.