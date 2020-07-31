USF will play football in the spring after NAIA moves national championship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis football fans are going to have to wait until the spring of 2021 to see their beloved Cougars hit the field, as USF is moving their football season to the spring after Friday’s announcement by the NAIA that the national championship for football is moving to the spring semester.

“We believe it’s in the best interest for the health and safety of our student-athletes,” USF athletic director Mike McCaffery told WANE-TV. “We also want to win a national championship, and we can only do that in the spring.”

USF could have elected to play both in the fall of 2020 and in the spring of 2021, but McCaffery says he didn’t think putting players through “three football seasons in essentially one year” (fall 2020, spring 2021, and fall 2021) was beneficial to the health of the players.

“We look forward to playing seven to eight games in the spring – or however many is decided upon – and then hopefully bring another national championship back to Fort Wayne.”

USF won the national championship in 2016 & 2017.