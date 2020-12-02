USF Pay it Forward Scholarship finalist Megan Miller

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE 15 and the University of Saint Francis will soon announce the winner of the school’s 2021 Pay it Forward scholarship. It rewards students who are committed to service and helping others. Megan Miller is one of the finalists.

“When I sent in my application I obviously didn’t think I would get this far,” said Miller. A cancer survivor, Miller talked with WANE 15 about why she decided to give back to an organization that once helped her. “About three and a half years ago, I started volunteering at Kate’s Kart which is an organization that gives free books to kids in the hospital,” said Miller. “So about once or twice a month I go into the hospital and push the cart around the different units with kids and let them pick out their books.”

When asked why she does this, Miller said it’s for personal reasons. She wrote about them in the essay she submitted for the Pay it Forward Scholarship. “When I was young I had cancer and I spent a lot of time in the hospital. I got books that I still have from Kate’s Kart. I thought it was an amazing thing and I decided I wanted to help out. It’s important to Pay it Forward because we’re really showing Christ’s love for us by showing that love to other people and helping them out.”

Miller is one of three finalists for the University of Saint Francis’ annual Pay it Forward Scholarship. She would like to pursue a degree in the medical field. “I’m planning on majoring in either biology or chemistry and then hopefully going into medical school,” she said.

The Concordia High School Cadet also had a message about struggle and survival. “I think the best thing you can do for survival is to just not give yourself another option. I think it’s really good to have a good attitude about it and to just say I am going to survive this and I will be okay.”

The four year University of Saint Francis scholarship Megan Miller is trying to win is approximately $135-thousand dollars. Two half tuition scholarships will also be awarded. WANE 15 is proud to partner with the University of Saint Francis on its scholarship program.

The winner will be announced in mid-December.



