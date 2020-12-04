USF Pay it Forward Scholarship finalist Alexis Treesh

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – “Being in the hospital during the pandemic has helped me handle different situations especially with a lot of the cleaning we had to do,” said Alexis Treesh. Treesh is one of the finalists for the Pay it Forward Scholarship at the University of Saint Francis.

She spends three days working in an area hospital through a Health Occupation Education Program run by her school Prairie Heights High School in LaGrange County. Treesh wants to become a nurse. Being a finalist for the scholarship puts her one step closer to reaching that goal. She is heavily involved in her church and more.

“Recently in my junior and senior years, God exposed me to two organizations, one of which was the Steuben County Therapeutic Riding Center,” said Treesh. “They invite people who are cognitive or physically challenged and they help them practice and achieve their therapeutic goals. For my job I help sidewalk. I have my hand there to make sure they don’t fall off the horse.”

The second organization Treesh is involved in literally gets down to the soles of helping others. “I’ve been privileged to host a Sole Hope shoe party. You take old jeans and cut out different patterns for shoes and these patterns get sent over to Uganda to give to people in Uganda. These are shoes they need to help with the medical attention they need to get rid of jiggers which is an annoying parasite on their feet.”

“It is wonderful. We made 41 pairs of shoes for our shoe party and an additional 10 pairs the next weekend. “We have shoes on our feet everyday but people in Uganda don’t. It’s amazing to be able to help people especially across the world.”

WANE 15 is again proud to partner with the University of Saint Francis on it’s Pay it Forward Scholarship program. The top prize is $135 thousand dollars. Two half tuition scholarships will also be awarded.

“I believe that paying it forward is very important because we were given a gift by God and we should pay that gift forward to be able to help others,” said Treesh.

The winner of the Pay it Forward Scholarship from the University of Saint Francis will be announced in mid-December.