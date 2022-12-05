FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis held its annual Lighting of the Lake and Living Nativity Sunday evening at its campus on Spring Street.

A crowd gathered at the USF Chapel and Mirror Lake for the event which honors the Christmas tradition started by Saint Francis in the year 1223.

The annual event at USF reenacts the birth of Christ, and university community members portray the living nativity scene. There’s also a blessing of the luminaries that light the lake.

“We had one of our staff members recreate Saint Fancis, he was the narrator, and then we had students who were dressed as the angels, Mary and Joseph, and the three kings or Wise Men,” said Sister Jacinta Kecek with USF.

The Lighting of the Lake and Living Nativity has been a tradition at USF for more than 20 years.