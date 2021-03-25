U.S. 33 to close for 21 days for bridge work, drivers asked to use detour

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced that U.S. 33 between Fort Wayne and Churubusco will close for bridge work over the Eel River.

Crews will be painting steel bridge beams as well as replacing pavement leading up to the bridge, INDOT said. Work is scheduled to start on or after April 1 and will last for 21 days.

Drivers are asked to use the approved detour of I-69, S.R. 3 and S.R. 205 during the closure. INDOT said Carroll Road will remain open during the work.

INDOT reminds drivers that all work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.