Urgent care doctor saves Fort Wayne infant’s life: parents find a way to thank him

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An emergency visit to urgent care is the last thing any parent wants for their child. But, for a Fort Wayne couple, this nightmare became a reality.

Monday afternoon, Jomeshia Weakley had to rush her three-month-old daughter, Harmoni Weakley, to Premier Urgent Care Clinic. The infant had stopped breathing.

Jomeshia and Harmoni had just been at the clinic earlier that afternoon, but had to rush back an hour later when Harmoni started coughing and chocking on her own fluids. By the time Jomeshia made it back to doctor’s office, the infant was unconscious and didn’t have a pulse.

“I got a phone call saying she wasn’t breathing, and Dr. Hassan performed CPR on her, and resuscitate her and bring her back.” Tison Weakley, Harmoni’s dad, said. “I am thankful for the doctor, the nurses, the staff and God blessing us with another day with our baby.”

To show their gratitude, the Weakleys surprised Dr. Aiman Hassan and his staff with flowers and cards. He’s been the family’s doctor for the past three years. Jomeshia said Dr. Hassan acted quick and knew exactly what to do when she showed up with an unconscious Harmoni.

“I’m always happy when saving a patient. This is what medicine is for. This why I became a doctor,” said Dr. Hassan, an Internal Medicine & Urgent Care doctor.

Dr. Hassan agreed that when the patient is a child or baby, it can be more emotional, adding “Also, the mom was here too and she’s fearing to lose her child, so the whole situation was very emotional.”

Before opening Premier Urgent Care, Dr. Hassan worked in an emergency room for 20 years. He credits his time in the ER for helping him know what to do.

The Weakleys had been trying to have a child since getting married nine years ago. On June 6, 2021, their prayers were answered and they were blessed with “their miracle baby”, Harmoni.

“Sleep has been non-existent in our home. I stopped working,” Jomeshia said. “This is our only child and after trying for so long to have her and we finally got her and just in an instant she could have been gone.”

After Harmoni was revived, she was transported to Parkview Health for further treatment and diagnosis. She was diagnosed with severe acid reflex. According to Dr. Hassan, it’s common in newborns, but not to the level Harmoni has.