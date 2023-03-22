A river patrol unit will start training the first week of June to add safety to the waterways.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- An increase of popularity has the Fort Wayne Police Department adding a boat patrol unit this summer. Wednesday, WANE 15 learned officers will begin training the first week of June. The unit will consist of four officers that will be around the waterways during the warmer months.

A boat for this unit has not been purchased yet but FWPD has one picked out they are interested in. Officers will be working the hours of late afternoon to early evenings on the weekends.

“To enjoy yourself you have to be safe,” said Sgt. Jeremy Webb, FWPD Public Information Officer. “We are here we are making sure people are safe but this just gives us another tool another resource to respond a little faster if something does happen.”

Captain Scott Berning will be responsible for this unit, and by the end of the year the river patrol officers will be in full effect.