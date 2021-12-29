UPDATE: One dead, 2 injured in McLean County crash Tuesday night

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after a crash between a vehicle and a semi.

Illinois State Police responded to the crash, which occurred at 9:47 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 55 near mile marker 154.

A preliminary investigation showed a 43-year-old man from Kalamazoo, MI, identified as Rickey M. Washington Jr. was driving Unit 1, a 2001 Silver Ford Explorer. The vehicle was stalled in the right lane on I-55 southbound at milepost 154 and hazard lights had been activated.

At some point, two men in Unit 2, a 2019 White Freightliner Truck-Tractor, were also driving southbound on I-55 at milepost 154 in the same lane and struck the rear of Washington’s vehicle.

Washington was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. While the driver of Unit 2 was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, the passenger of Unit 2 was uninjured.

Troopers shut down all lanes of traffic at 10 p.m. to investigate the scene.

The lanes were later reopened at 5:54 a.m. Wednesday morning.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.