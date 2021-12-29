UPDATE: One dead, 2 injured in McLean County crash Tuesday night

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after a crash between a vehicle and a semi.

Illinois State Police responded to the crash, which occurred at 9:47 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 55 near mile marker 154.

A preliminary investigation showed a 43-year-old man from Kalamazoo, MI, identified as Rickey M. Washington Jr. was driving Unit 1, a 2001 Silver Ford Explorer. The vehicle was stalled in the right lane on I-55 southbound at milepost 154 and hazard lights had been activated.

At some point, two men in Unit 2, a 2019 White Freightliner Truck-Tractor, were also driving southbound on I-55 at milepost 154 in the same lane and struck the rear of Washington’s vehicle.

Washington was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. While the driver of Unit 2 was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, the passenger of Unit 2 was uninjured.

Troopers shut down all lanes of traffic at 10 p.m. to investigate the scene.

The lanes were later reopened at 5:54 a.m. Wednesday morning.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss