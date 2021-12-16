Up to 800 homes now planned along Bass Road impacting future enrollment at SACS

ALLEN CO., Ind. (WANE) Another 300 single family homes will fill in farmland at Scott and Bass Roads in Aboite Township, making for a total of 800 homes From Scott to North Noyer roads.

Developer Ric Zehr with North Eastern Group said his two developments, divided by the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks, will most likely see homes ranging from around $250,000 in Signal Ridge on 78 acres on the north side of the tracks with homes from about $400,000 to $1 million in Chestnut Creek on 108 acres, south of the tracks.

Some of the lots in Chestnut Creek are adjacent to the Chestnut Hills golf course, Zehr said.

Both developments in the county’s southwest side are planned with about 150 homes. Chestnut Creek will exit on to Scott Road; Signal Road on to Bass Road, according to plans submitted to the Allen County Plan Commission.

The plan commission Thursday gave its approval for the land to be rezoned to R-1 for single family homes from agricultural. Final approval is expected from the Allen County Commissioners within two weeks, due to the holidays.

Zehr said his development group does not own an 80-acre property that separates Zehr’s two developments from Grey Hawk and Mason Ridge developments, also along Bass Road.

Zehr addressed concerns neighbors had about drainage and cutting down trees aired at last week’s plan commission meeting. His company intends to save as many trees as possible and will reroute storm water that floods the area away from the homes, he said.

“There’s a significant need for housing in Aboite Township, a significant shortage of homes available,” Zehr said. He expects home construction to begin in October of next year.

Wane-TV reached out to the Southwest Allen County Schools Thursday and wasn’t able to get a response by deadline. However, earlier this month, Stacey Fleming, SACS spokesperson said the SACS school board approved hiring architectural firm, Barton-Coe-Vilamaa, to conduct a growth feasibility study for Summit Middle School and two elementary schools, Deer Ridge and Whispering Meadows.

She said she believed the new development along Bass Road would currently send students to Covington Elementary School and Woodside Middle School. All SACS students attend Homestead High School.