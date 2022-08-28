University of Saint Francis held its welcome week ahead of the new semester.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Students at the University of Saint Francis were welcomed back over the weekend with a kick-off party as a part of welcome weekend.

It is a chance for students to get to know each other before the new school year starts.

The party included food and carnival games.

New students and current students say it’s an exciting event to kick off the new semester.

Incoming freshman Isaac Cudnick says he can’t wait for the new venture at the University of Saint Francis.

“I’m looking forward to meeting new people in my classes, but it’s cool to already have that foundation with these friends that i have now,” Cudnick said.

Others like senior Adilynn Girardot, who is a part of student leadership, said this weekend is very nostalgic for her.

“Looking at all these new students, it’s super exciting because I think back to my freshman year and my welcome weekend and I met some of my best friends my welcome weekend,” Adilynn Girardot said.

Amira Ingol is a junior and is also a part of student leadership. She said she excited to be able to help incoming freshman this year.

“Makes me understand the work they put in for me my freshman year, so it makes me feel good that I can do that for other people as well and make more creations myself,” Ingol said.

Classes start on Monday.