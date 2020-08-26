University of Saint Francis president talks expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – University of Saint Francis President Father Eric Zimmer took over the reins from Sister M. Elise Kriss on July 1st. He told WANE 15’s Terra Brantley since then it’s been full steam ahead. He sat down with WANE and talked about university growth, specifically, the smaller campus located in Crown Point, Indiana about 132 miles northwest of Fort Wayne.

Father Zimmer said work is scheduled to start on a new campus building there on September 18th. The Franciscan Alliance is providing four-point-five million dollars for the six and a half million dollar project.

Father Zimmer also talked about pandemic protocol, his hobbies and the Pay it Forward Scholarship the University of Saint Francis is again offering to incoming students. Applications are due November 1st.

WANE 15 is proud to once again partner with the University of Saint Francis to promote the scholarship.