‘United by our differences’, Huntington University’s Dr. King Convocation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – United by our differences – that was the theme for this year’s Huntington University’s Martin Luther King Convocation.

For the first time ever the guest speaker of the ceremony was a white male. The nation’s youngest active police chief and Huntington University alumnus Kerish Cochran was the guest speaker, a honor that left him feeling many emotions .

“I believe Dr. King would be very proud to sit in this service,” said Chief Officer Kerish Cochran. “You know I think he would be very proud of all of the white brothers and sisters who are sitting in this room in solidarity for racial justice.”

According to Rev. Arthur Wilson, Huntington University’s campus pastor and dean of spiritual life, the 2020 Huntington University’s MLK Convocation was to use diversity not for separation, but for a way to align everyone to find a common purpose.

With a white male officer being the guest speaker, Rev. Wilson hoped to bridge the gap between different ethnic backgrounds, but with it came a little controversy.

“His dream included little more than just us gathering for one day out of the year,” said Rev. Wilson. “Not to only have just people of color speak and say that we support his vision.”

Dr King once said,