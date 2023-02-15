Restaurants don’t always need a fancy exterior to prove they know what they’re doing in the kitchen.

One Randolph County eatery was rewarded based on that philosophy: Taqueria Luz Tacos in Union City was named the best hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant in Indiana by Cheapism.

“Located on one of the main streets in Union City, Taqueria Luz Tacos has a small town feel and a brightly painted red and green exterior. Inside, walk through the small shop at the front to the narrow kitchen and dining area in the back where all the magic happens. The low ceiling makes it feel a bit cramped, but the great food and cheap prices are worth it,” writes Cheapism.

According to Cheapism, the super burrito is a hit with customers and comes loaded with meat, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese and sour cream.

“I love taking people places where they’re totally freaked out by the outward appearance of the business but when you leave they’re raving about the food- Taqueria Luz Tacos is one of those places,” as one Yelp reviewer put it.

You can find Taqueria Luz Tacos at 228 N. Columbia Street in Union City. According to its Facebook page, it’s open 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. every day except Sunday.

You can read the entire list to find the best hole-in-the-wall for Mexican food in each state here: https://blog.cheapism.com/best-hole-in-the-wall-mexican-food/