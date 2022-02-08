FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Unemployment numbers are at an unprecedently low number throughout Northeast Indiana. County by county across the area, unemployment numbers are below 1.4% and six of the counties are below 1%. To put these statistics in perspective, in September 2021, WANE 15 reported that Allen County’s unemployment rate was the sixth highest in the state.

Rick Farrant, the Director of Communication with Northeast Indiana Works says, “there really aren’t any workers in the cupboard to draw from who are employed. Employers are picking up workers who already have jobs.”

He goes on to explain saying that these numbers reflect the amount of unemployed who desire to be working. “More than 16,000 job openings were posted in December and the need for workers is not going to change,” he says.

Employers that are in the most need of workers would be in healthcare, manufacturing, food and accommodations, and transportation.

“I think we will see more companies either offering the work from home option or some kind of hybrid option. Workers are different now than they were 20, 30, 40 years ago. Young people value work life balance much more,” Farrant explains.

Rachel Blakeman, the director of Purdue Fort Wayne community research institute says, “there is a cost to having this record low unemployment so this means that our restaurants here locally may not be open 7 days a week. They may have to close down one, two, or three nights a week because they simply do not have sufficient staff.” Specific unemployment numbers from Allen County will not be processed until mid March. Blakeman says that national numbers, specifically in healthcare, are typically similar to Allen County numbers.

In the coming years, Farrant says that, “we need to get more people here to build the workforce.”