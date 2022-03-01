FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Anastasia Khomichuk Van Curen couldn’t sleep last weekend after Russia invaded her homeland, Ukraine.

After Thursday when Vladimir Putin sent his armies over the Ukrainian border on attack, Van Curen lost contact with her father and mother, sister and niece in Tokmak, the town where she grew up. Fortunately, the connection was restored with thanks to Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites, and help from Egypt, she said.

“My great fears are they can be shot or they can die or that they (will) have no water, or they can freeze because there is no heat anywhere,” Van Curen said. “My sister she’s a nurse so I’m afraid when she evacuates patients, who are at the hospital, it’s like a war hospital, that she can be hurt.”

Anastasia Khomichuk Van Curen, an Ukrainian native who has lived in Fort Wayne for 20 years.

Her sister the nurse works at a hospital in Kiev that has been bombed, the Ukrainian capital city that is the target of a 40-mile long Russian convoy that could descend on the city at any moment. Her brother also lives there and has a three year old daughter. His family had to evacuate because of a battle 5 kilometers, or about 3 miles, away.

“So I basically feel that I may never see my family again. That they can be killed because there are 30 people killed in the town where my mom and dad live. Kiev has been bombed. People are dying so I basically became dysfunctional over the weekend because it’s a real fear for me,” Van Curen said during an interview Tuesday at the University of Saint Francis where she is a student in clinical mental health counseling. Tokmak is on the eastern border with Russia, an area heavily targeted by the Russian army.

On Friday she learned there’d been bombing and shooting in Tokmak out the outskirts. A gas station was blown up and one person died with another injured, she said.

Then on the weekend, Saturday and Sunday, she lost contact with her family and became “dysfunctional with fear,” desperately trying to connect with them 24/7. She has viewed footage taken by amateur photographers of bombings and war’s aftermath. She’s heard of civilian efforts to hold the Russians off. Ordinary people are making “hedgehogs,” small devices thrown on the roads to deter the invading Russian tanks and other military personnel.

One video showed a man removing a bomb from underneath a bridge, a cigarette hanging jauntily out of the corner of his mouth. He saved the bridge from blowing up and threw the bomb into a nearby woods, Van Curen said.

“I spoke to them (her family) Thursday. I told them to get water food and everything they can so Friday I think the attack started . I had the news from my friends that they’d been bombing, shooting in Tokmak on the outskirsts, I knew that one of the gas stations was blown up, one person died and one person was injured. That’s what I heard on Friday.

“Then I lost connection, Saturday, Sunday. I couldn’t get hold of them,” said Van Curen who became ”dysfunctional” with fear, working her phone 24/7. Her father is a Cossack, she said.

A woman in Tokmak established Wifi and started broadcasting on Instagram, which helped the local people get news, news which reported 30 dead.

The real heroes are men, women and children, and of course, the soldiers protecting her country. The Ukrainian president, Vladimir Zelensky, has found new respect from Anastasia who wasn’t sure what to make of the man who was a comedian before he became president. But fighting along side others in Kiev, Zelensky has become an international hero inspiring confidence everywhere, she said.

She said she didn’t believe the Russian invasion would take place.

“I refused to believe that would happen. I woke up that morning. I was shocked. It was Thursday. I had to wake up and go to school. I basically became almost dysfunctional, immediately called my family. I still had connection with them so they told me that it’s real. My sister, she’s a nurse, so she was a first responder in Kiev. She had to evacuate her patients into the bomb shelter in the hospital.

“She showed all the bombing and the sounds going on. the sirens,” Van Curen said.

Van Curen who moved to Fort Wayne nearly 20 years ago after she met her husband at a university in Ukraine, has returned to her home country every year, except during the pandemic. She was born in Zaporizhia, close to Tokmak and has relatives in Kiev, the capital city where Putin intends to attack with a 40-mile convoy parked at the front.

Van Curen is friends with University of Saint Francis professor, Adam DeVille, a deacon at St. Andrew’s Eastern Catholic Mission on New Haven Avenue, a church under the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of St. Nicholas in Chicago. .

Adam DeVille, a theology and psychology professor at University of Saint Francis, has been checking on friends living in Kiev since the Russian invasion started Thursday.

The Ukrainians have a fighting spirit to save their culture and their country, DeVille said.

“In 2001, I was really impressed by my students. Every single one of them said, ‘we are here, we’re going to stick it out, we are going to fight for our country,’ because the easy road at that point was to move somewhere else, move to Poland, move to Europe, move to North America. And they all said ‘this is a country worth fighting for. We want to continue to get rid of communism and violence and the bullying from Russia.

‘We want to fight for our country.’ That spirit was already implanted in that young generation, now in their 30s, 40s and 50s. This didn’t arise out of nowhere,” DeVille said.

Everything heard in the West is being confirmed by his friends.

“Thousands and thousands of internal migrants basically, people trying to get out of the line of fire in the eastern half of the country (who are headed to) either to the western part of Ukraine or the border into Poland. There are enormous convoys on the roads and people trying to flee from the war,” DeVille said.

He is impressed by the organized protests all over the world he believes are pressuring governments “to step up and take more action than they were with stiffer financial sanctions on Putin and the oligarchs extending into discussion of sending weapons and planes to Ukraine.

Residents here who want to help Ukraine might make donations to the International Red Cross or the Catholic Near East Welfare Association “that has a very longstanding relationship in Ukraine and is a very trustworthy organization,” DeVille said.