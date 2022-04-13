ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The eastbound lanes of U. S. 30 are closed at County Line Road while Indiana State Police are investigating a crash.

The crash happened just after 6:45 a.m. Wednesday. Several first responders are on the scene. There has been no official word yet about how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries.

Police say the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 will be closed for some time. The westbound lanes are moving slowly.

A WANE 15 crew is on scene gathering more information.