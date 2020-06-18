Two young mothers die in head-on Oklahoma City crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A family is mourning the loss of two young mothers who died in a head-on collision on Sunday evening.

“It just seems like it was just yesterday I was just bringing my babies home with me, you know, and now my babies gone,” Errick Witt told sister station KFOR.

Witt was talking about his daughters, 21-year-old Melissa Witt and 27-year-old April Lopes.

“They died on impact. They didn’t suffer,” Matthew Witt, their brother, said.

Witt and Lopes were driving in west Oklahoma City on Sunday evening when Lopes lost control of the vehicle.

“Traveling at such a high rate of speed, trying to get through traffic, trying to get to their destination. They drove so fast that they just lost control,” MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

They hit another vehicle head-on. Both of them died instantly, on Melissa’s 21st birthday.

“This is like, so really hard to swallow right now. We just lost a daughter a month and a half ago that we just got done burying and now for this to happen, two daughters at one time in one day?” Errick Witt said.

“They leave a huge hole,” Cheryl Wilkinson, a family friend, told KFOR.

Wilkinson created a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral expenses.

“When we heard this news on Sunday, nobody could believe it,” she said. “It’s still very hard to digest.”

Family members say they’re holding onto each other tight right now as they mourn two lives taken too soon.

“Just so full of life, whoever they came in contact with, just put a smile on their face,” Witt said.

“They were sweethearts for real. I mean, they did everything they can for everybody around them,” Andrew Lopes, the victims’ brother, said.