Two residential developments planned near East State Blvd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 40 apartments and 13 duplexes, totaling 26 homes, have been planned near East State Boulevard. Both projects share the same name and are being proposed by the same developer.

Keller Development has submitted a primary development plan for Isabelle Gardens – E. State Blvd. to the Department of Planning Services. The plan features 40 apartments in 5 buildings – 8 homes in each structure – to be built between Family Video and Advance Auto Parts. A vacant restaurant building sits on the property.

A community building, playground, basketball court and pavilion are also apart of the plans for Isabelle Gardens – E. State Blvd.

In addition to a driveway along E. State. Blvd., the apartment complex would have access to Laverne Avenue, where the same developer has planned several duplexes.

Isabelle Gardens – Laverne Ave

A field behind Ryker Reserve Senior Living could be replaced by 13 duplex buildings, if a primary development plan is approved by the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.

Keller Development submitted a plan to the Department of Planning Services showing the 26 homes. The neighborhood’s entrance and exit would connect to the west side of Laverne Avenue, south of the East State Boulevard development.

Both projects are expected to be presented during August’s Fort Wayne Plan Commission Public Hearing.