VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) A grand jury in Van Wert County, Ohio has returned murder indictments for two people in two separate death investigations according to a press release from Van Wert Chief of Police Doug Weigle.

The first case involves the death of Barbara N. Ganger. Back in September, Van Wert police officers were asked to check on her welfare. After attempts to reach her by phone and by going to her apartment were unsuccessful, police went into her apartment where she was found dead on the floor. Ganger, 43, had been shot twice.

Investigators found evidence linking a person currently being held in the Mercer County, Ohio jail. Ryan E. Houser, 38, of Rockford, Ohio faces charges of aggravated murder, murder, possessing a weapon under disability, and tampering with evidence.

The second case involves the suspicious death of a man found inside his home. An autopsy determined the death of 59-year-old Roy D. Watts was a homicide. Police established a suspect and on November 2, the evidence was submitted to the Van Wert County Grand Jury. The Grand Jury returned indictments of murder, voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, strangulation, and felonious assault for Larry P. Andrus Jr, 48, of Van Wert.

Andrus has not yet been captured and anyone with information about where he might be is asked to call the Van Wert Police Department at 419-238-2462 or Crime Stoppers at 419-238-STOP (7867).