FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A new credential authentication technology (CAT) unit has been installed at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA).

A CAT unit consists of the passport reader, an ID card reader, a Federal personal identity verification ID card reader, a monitor, a stand and a UV light, FWA said. The unit will verify that the traveler is prescreened to travel out of the airport for a flight that day.