FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two cars with severe damage were towed away in Fort Wayne Sunday night after a crash.

It happened on the intersection of East Pontiac and Warsaw Street.

Police have not released any information on possible injuries.

Many neighbors around the area feel as though this intersection is unsafe for many Fort Wayne drivers.

“I just heard just a loud crash and I knew something was going on. So, I just got up to see what was going on. I didn’t see any vehicles at first because I looked out the window and looked out the front to see if I seen anything right here. And then I noticed the two vehicles that had collided together,” Fort Resident Milton Green said.

