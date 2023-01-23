FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Rock Steady Boxing program has been at Fort Wayne’s Turnstone campus for a little more than a year. In that time, the fitness specialists who lead the hour-long classes four times a week have seen big gains in the participants, and the participants have noted big changes in their lives as well.

Rock Steady Boxing was founded in Indianapolis in 2006, and has grown to have more than 800 affiliate programs all over the world. It’s an adaptive exercise program for people with Parkinson’s disease, and utilizes training based on professional boxing programs.

Turnstone’s program has steadily grown to more than 30 participants and nearly 95 percent of them come back on a month-to-month basis.

Zach Lothamer is the lead fitness specialist for Turnstone’s Rock Steady Boxing program. He was happy that, through a partnership with Chick-Fil-A, Turnstone was able to purchase the equipment needed to get the program off the ground.

“Forced intense exercise is one of the best medicines for Parkinson’s, and boxing just happens to be one of the exercises that’s very intense,” said Lothamer. “And it’s fun to hit something every once in a while.”

The classes are held every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Lothamer, along with fitness specialist Ari Petty, lead the Rock Steady groups through warm ups, boxing sets, and general fitness exercises.

Scott Crebb, foreground, has been with Turnstone Rock Steady since the start

“We have a lot of fun, the music is always loud,” said Petty. “It’s really more of a hangout/workout I would say.”

Along with a great workout, the Rock Steady Boxing program is changing and improving lives.

Scott Crebb has been with the program for nearly a year. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease three years ago and got hooked up with the Rock Steady group through friends and what he’d seen on social media.

“Most of us, you’ll find that they don’t have people in their lives with a background of Parkinson’s, so trying to find someone to be around who can sympathize and empathize with that situation, it’s hard,” said Crebb. “When I found out about this facility, I came in and took a tour and was sold on the first day.”

Crebb, whose boxer name is “Bear” and who attends classes twice a week, says the friendships and camaraderie among his trainers and boxing mates has been one of the biggest benefits he’s taken from the program.

“I couldn’t have done nearly the things I’ve done without them,” he said. “I don’t feel as isolated, I don’t feel alone, this has given me another family, another asset, another lifeline.”

Phil Schamehorn, who goes by “Rocky” is a retired FWPD chaplain and Lutheran pastor in Fort Wayne. He and his wife Martha, or “Marvelous Martha” attend the classes together. Phil has Parkinson’s, Martha does not.

Phil Schamehorn was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 10 years ago

“Phil’s problems also involved a lack of balance, and so I use a belt and stand in back of him and make sure he’s upright and can do it,” said Martha Schamehorn, who joins in on some of the exercises herself.

Diagnosed 10 years ago, Phil Schamehorn started the classes on the recommendation of his doctor. He’d done nothing quite like Rock Steady Boxing the previous nine years of his diagnosis.

“This keeps you moving. You gotta get here, get in here, and once you’re here you gotta do the exercises and the boxing,” said Phil, who went on to say the classes physically make him feel better.

Martha has noticed big changes in her husband, too.

“This class is amazing. He’s gained strength and an ability to control the weakness in his hands, but his mental condition, he’s mentally sharper and upbeat and it involves a social output,” she said.

Without the Rock Steady classes, Martha and Phil says their lives would look much different and they’d be nowhere near as active.

“I think it’s kept me going, said Phil. “At 85 you might think ‘well there’s no sense going on,’ but with the class it supports you, and makes you realize ‘I still have a purpose.'”



Where you see that someone’s life has actually changed, it makes it all worth it,” said Petty.

If you’re interested in Turnstone’s Rock Steady Boxing program, you can contact the facility by email at turnstone@turnstone.org or call (260) 483-2100 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There are several other Rock Steady Boxing facilities around northeast Indiana, and northwest Ohio as well:

Lutheran Life Villages

6723 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46816

Email: lutheranlife@rsbaffiliate.com

Phone: (260) 447-1591

Cole Center Family YMCA

401 East Diamond St, Kendallville, IN 46755

Email: coleymca@rsbaffiliate.com

Phone: 260-347-9622

Northeast Indiana

121 Randolph St, Garrett, IN 46738

Email: northeastindiana@rsbaffiliate.com

Phone: 260-416-4406

Betz Nursing Home

116 Betz Road, Auburn, IN 46706

Email: betz@rsbaffiliate.com

Phone: 260-925-3814

CMH Healthfit

208 N. Columbus St.,, Hicksville, OH 43526

Email: cmhhealthfit@rsbaffiliate.com

Phone: 260-416-4406