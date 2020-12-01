Turnstone is asking for your help on #GivingTuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Giving Tuesday, a day that community members have the opportunity to donate back to the nonprofits and philanthropies of their choice in recognition of the giving season. Turnstone in Fort Wayne is one of those local organizations.

Together with Turnstone is a challenge to care for the community. AWS Foundation is matching dollar to dollar every gift made to Turnstone up to $10,000 for #GivingTuesday.

Together with Turnstone campaign began in November and will run through December. These are ideas of ways to support and encourage one another in the community. It also gives Turnstone the opportunity to highlight partners that make Turnstone’s mission possible.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created funding challenges for the organization, including a significant loss of revenue. They are asking for the help of the community to ensure people with disabilities have access to services and resources offered at Turnstone to support their quality of life, especially during the pandemic.

To follow along on the challenge, sign up here to receive each daily challenge right in your inbox! You can also follow along on Turnstone’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.