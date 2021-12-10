‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown” signs to be posted soon in the county

Friday after the Allen County Commissioners meeting where three signs “Turn Around Don’t Drown” were given to the county.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. –It only takes six inches of fast moving water to knock over an adult and cause motorists to lose control of their vehicle.

Cars, trucks and SUVs can be forced off the road in 12 to 24 inches of fast moving water, possibly because the roadway is suddenly eroded.

Indiana lost six people last year in flood fatalities, that number out of 57 national fatalties due to flooding,, Chris Morris, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Northern Indiana said Friday after the Allen County Commissioners meeting where three signs “Turn Around Don’t Drown” were given to the county.

Allen County Commissioner Therese Brown speaks to local officials as the commissioners accept three “Turn Around Don’t Drown” emergency signs from the National Weather Service Northern Indiana. From left, Rodney Renkenberger, Maumee River Basin Commission, Commissioner Rich Beck, Chris Morris and Rachel Cobb, National Weather Service Northern Indiana and Lori Mayers, Allen County Department of Homeland Security.

Motorists will be able to see the signs posted soon:

–Parrott Road west of Hartzell Road between Maplecrest and Landin Roads

Irving Road, east of the Thimlar Road intersection;



And Bostic Road about 1,400 feet northeast of South Anthony Boulevard Extended.

Morris’ advice to motorists is to find an alternate route when you can’t tell how deep the water is.

“A lot of it is the person’s destination is not very far so it seems more like a hassle to try to find an alternate route when your destination is just on the other side of the water,” Morris said.

If motorists can back out safely or if the vehicle is starting to float or move off the road itself, he advises to press the brake and try to stop the vehicle form going further into the water.

“Once you’re out of the vehicle, if you’re swept away in the water itself, your chances decrease (of survival)” Morris said. “If your car is stuck in the floodwater, try to get on top of the vehicle as safely as you can.”

Nationally, about 94 people die on average from flood fatalities.