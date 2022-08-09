FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An upcoming event on Friday is the first step in staffing more security officers at Fort Wayne’s airport.

The Transportation Security Administration is set to help those interested apply for the position of a transportation security officer working at Fort Wayne International Airport.

Attendees can learn more about officer positions and have the opportunity to complete multiple steps of the hiring process. The event includes a presentation about the role, application assistance, and scheduling of computer-based testing for job seekers. Participants can complete all or part of these processes, which will reduce the time required to get on board with TSA, organizers said.

As part of the presentation sessions during the event, TSA will provide an overview of working for the federal government and discuss benefits, which include paid leave, health care plans, 401k coverage and more.

Starting pay at FWA is $18.59 per hour with opportunities for pay increases after six months. TSA is offering a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000 to eligible new hires, $500 after onboarding, and an additional $500 after one year of service, with service agreement. This initiative applies to new hires that onboard through Sept. 30.

The hiring event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at WorkOne Northeast.

See the requirements and register here.