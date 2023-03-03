Former President Donald J. Trump will deliver remarks on the America First Education Policy at an event in Davenport, according to a news release.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, S.C.

The program will begin at 5:30 p.m. and Trump will speak at 6:15 p.m. Monday, March 13, at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors will open at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available here.

America First on education

According to the America First website, “Instead of dividing our country by teaching an alternative version of our country’s story, our Nation’s schools should affirm and celebrate America.”

The statement goes on to say “To accomplish these goals, we must fight for the advancement of educational opportunity for all American families. This means putting parents and students – not bureaucrats, unions, or politicians – in charge of educating our Nation’s next generation. We also must challenge progressive policies by standing against curriculum that includes patently dishonest and activist-driven information about the U.S. and our founding.”

“Additionally, we must give every parent the right to see all curriculum materials, and encourage schools to teach basic skills that prepare students for life as adults.”

What is the America First Policy Institute?

The America First Policy Institute is a non-profit, non-partisan research institute, according to its website. “AFPI exists to advance policies that put the American people first. Our guiding principles are liberty, free enterprise, national greatness, American military superiority, foreign-policy engagement in the American interest, and the primacy of American workers, families, and communities in all we do.”