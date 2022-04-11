FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– The amount of injuries are unknown after a truck crashed into the Brooks Construction building early Monday morning.

It happened just before 5 a. m. in the 6500 block of Ardmore Avenue.

A WANE 15 crew is on the scene and saw an ambulance leave with one person inside.

The Fort Wayne Police Department would not confirm that person’s condition, but they did say they’re holding the scene in case the injuries are critical.

This story is still developing and updates can be found on wane.com.