Trot the Trails is coming to town

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Trot the Trails is happening next Saturday, June 26 and a horse trail ride is included this year.

The ride will take place along golf cart paths at the former Lakeside Golf Course and will also include 2.3 miles of the River greenway between the golf course and the North River Road Trailhead along the scenic Maumee River. It costs $10 to participate and you have to bring your own horse.

Riders are able to start from 10 a.m. until noon and must be completed by 3 p.m. For more information, visit the website.