SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne woman faces multiple charges after an Indiana State Trooper stopped the car she was driving Sunday in St. Joseph County.

The trooper stopped the car for a traffic violation on U.S. according to Indiana State Police. While the trooper was speaking with the woman, identified as Alaysha Rau, 21, he smelled the odor of marijuana.

A search of the car turned up about an ounce of marijuana, some pills suspected of being Oxycodone and a handgun tucked in Rau’s pants.

Rau was arrested for possession of a narcotic drug, dealing a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana and driving while suspended. A passenger, identified as a South Bend man, was also arrested.