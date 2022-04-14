FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 2016 hit movie Trolls is taking their show to the stage and traveling around the US.

Trolls Live! is making a stop in Fort Wayne April 19th and 20th at the Memorial Coliseum.

Trolls have become so popular, there are now spin-offs and tv shows. Now, they’re hitting the stage. The movie is based off the toy dolls you might have had growing up. In the movie, the trolls set off on a journey to rescue their friend.

On the journey they try to save their village from destruction of the Bergens, creatures who eat Trolls to be happy.

Tommy Bennett, an actor in the live show, says even if you haven’t seen the movie or the tv shows, you should still come out.

“I can tell you right now, you are going to hear music that’s familiar that you’ve been hearing all the way from Motown, to current day music. You’re also going to get a unique show that’s never been seen before, but on Trolls live stage.” Tommy Bennett

The show does a good job of drawing kids in. The music is fast paced, but it also teaches valuable lessons. Poppy, one of the main characters, teaches a different lesson in each show, and leaves kids learning something new. They also show that by working together, you can get anything done.

The show is for any age group, and kids can get a chance to get up close and personal to their favorite characters with their VIP ticket package. For more information on times and ticket information, you can visit their website.