Triple digit speeds leads to pursuit of driver and lands 1 in jail

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – On Monday night an intoxicated driver reached speeds of over 150 mph while driving away from police, according to the Indiana State Police.

Around 9:30 p.m., Vermillion County Deputy Cole West observed a Dodge Charger traveling at 112 mph in a 60 mph zone southbound on State Road 63.

The speeding vehicle initially stopped when Deputy West pulled it over. However, once Deputy West approached the Dodge Charger on foot, it sped away. Deputy West quickly returned to his car to chase the Dodge Charger, which reached speeds over 150 mph.

The Dodge Charger continued southbound on State Road 63 at high speeds, pulling away from additional officers from the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department and the Clinton City Police Department. Once the vehicle turned off of the highway, the pursuing officers lost sight of him.

Eventually, Trooper Brad Fyfe of the Putnamville State Police Post observed the Dodge Charger traveling towards him. Trooper Fyfe then deployed his STOP sticks on the road and into its path. The Dodge Charger struck the STOP sticks with all four tires, flattening them and becoming disabled about a quarter mile down the road.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, the driver immediately exited the vehicle and placed his hands in the air, surrendering to officers.

The driver was then identified as Dalton Ozzie James Seafler, of Paris, Illinois. It was discovered that he was in possession of marijuana and a syringe. Further investigation also revealed that he was intoxicated.

Seafler was arrested and is currently being held in the Vermillion County Jail.