Trial set for husband accused of shooting man found in bedroom with wife

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A husband accused of shooting a man found in a bedroom with his wife hours after the couple separated will be headed to trial.

Robert Beck will go on trial Jan. 25 at 9 a.m.

In July, Beck called the police and told 911 operators that he had shot someone. When officers arrived they found Beck in front of the house where he was placed in handcuffs. Police went inside the home to find Brian Eccles with gunshot wounds in his left arm and left chest area.

Also in the home at the time was Beck’s wife, Jodi and her two children.

Investigators discovered that Robert Beck and Jodi Beck had separated earlier Thursday morning. When Robert Beck returned home, he discovered Jodi Beck and Eccles in the bedroom.

Beck was charged with Aggravated Battery, a Level 3 Felony, two counts of pointing a firearm at another and two counts of intimidation.

Beck will have a final pretrial conference on Jan. 6.