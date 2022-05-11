WARNING: The following story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They were shown a photo of the woman on the edge of her bed, in a kneeling position with her arms over her head.

They were told about the children, three of them found underneath a peach-colored bedspread, surrounded by an uncharacteristically disordered bedroom. Food painted the walls. Potato chips were scattered. Clothes were everywhere.

And they heard 911 calls, one of them made by a man who, along with the woman’s sister, discovered the bodies.

“My girlfriend’s family has been murdered,” he said, sobs and shrieks from someone else echoing in the background of that call.

That’s just a sampling of what 16 jurors heard as the trial for 21-year-old Cohen B. Hancz-Barron opened in Allen Superior Court on Wednesday.

Cohen Hancz-Barron

Hancz-Barron is accused of- stabbing and killing 26-year-old Sarah N. Zent and her children – 5-year-old Carter Zent, 3-year-old Ashton Zent and 2-year-old Aubree Zent – inside a home at 2904 Gay St. last June.

Joselyn Zent – Sarah Zent’s sister – and her boyfriend came to the home to find it in disarray, which was unusual. The air conditioning had been cranked up to levels Sarah Zent never kept, and shortly thereafter they found the bodies.

Allen County Prosecutors told the jury during Wednesday’s proceedings two of the boys were struck on the back of the head as well as stabbed. The 5-year-old tried to shield himself from the stabbing, prosecutors said.

Sarah Zent was strangled with a cord, then strangled manually and finally stabbed to death while fighting back, prosecutors told those jurors.

They also said DNA evidence points to Hancz-Barron being at the scene, that he was the only one who could’ve been at the home at the time of the killings and was spotted shortly afterward taking a neighbor’s truck after leaving the home.

Hancz-Barron’s defense attorneys told the jurors there were no witnesses to the crime and that all evidence is circumstantial. He faces life in prison if convicted.

The trial is scheduled to continue through Friday.