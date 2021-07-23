Trial canceled for Hartford City man facing child porn charges

BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The trial for a Hartford City man facing more than a dozen felony child pornography and child exploitation charges has been canceled.

George Thomas was scheduled to go on trial in early August, but this week announced he wanted to change his plea of not guilty. A plea hearing was scheduled in place of the trial.

Thomas’ Hartford city home was raided by the FBI, Jay County Sheriff’s Department along with Hartford City Police, and Indiana State Police back in February after the Jay County Sheriff Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Once inside the home, police found Thomas uploaded more than 700 pictures of prepubescent females ages five to 11, according to police.

Thomas was arrested on charges of child solicitation and distribution of child pornography. He is being held in the Blackford County Jail.

The change of plea hearing is scheduled for August 23rd.