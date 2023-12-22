BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Here are some great choices if you’re ready to become a plant parent

Indoor plants don’t just look good, they make you feel good as well. Adding a Hoya Pubicalyx or a Philodendron to your home has benefits that go beyond merely adding a little green to your color scheme. Plants can boost your mood and make you happy. And it’s not just plant lovers who make this claim. The Mayo Clinic agrees: Gardening is good for you.

To help you fill up those indoor plant stands with home-enhancing flora, here is a list of the best plants to choose from.

New Year’s resolutions abound this time of year. And while many people abandon their life-enhancing routines within a month, purchasing a living thing means you can’t just stop. When you invest in an indoor plant, you’re making a commitment that will last from two to five years … or longer.

Simply put, quitting is not an option. Your resolution to lead a happier, healthier life will stay intact as long as your plants are alive.

Benefits of having indoor plants

How beneficial can sprinkling a few plants throughout your home really be? You’d be surprised. Among the ways indoor plants can enhance your life, they:

help raise your home’s indoor air quality

have a calming effect, which can reduce stress

may make you more productive

can be therapeutic when you tend to them

can help diminish noise pollution

can boost your immunity to help prevent you from getting sick

can reduce recovery time if you do get sick — you will feel better faster

Basic care tips for indoor plants

Caring for a living thing can seem a little daunting at first. But remember, nature thrives and you do little, if anything, to keep most of the plants outside your home or apartment alive. Tending to indoor plants isn’t really as tough as people think. Especially if you remember these few basic tips.

Understand what your plants need : Your new plant will come with a care guide that tells you exactly what it needs. Even if it doesn’t, Google is always an option.

: Your new plant will come with a care guide that tells you exactly what it needs. Even if it doesn’t, Google is always an option. Give your plants what they need : After understanding crucial things like temperature, sunlight, water and nutrient needs, place each plant in a location where it can thrive and you can easily care for it.

: After understanding crucial things like temperature, sunlight, water and nutrient needs, place each plant in a location where it can thrive and you can easily care for it. Watch for signs your plants aren’t getting what they need : Just like people, when plants get ill, it’s easy to see. Be alert for any signs that they aren’t happy.

: Just like people, when plants get ill, it’s easy to see. Be alert for any signs that they aren’t happy. Give your plants what they need, again: If you notice your plants don’t look as happy as they should, revisit the care guide to make sure you aren’t forgetting anything.

Best trendy houseplants

Hoya Pubicalyx Hanging Basket

This plant is exceptional because it creates a cascade of glossy, dark-green foliage that may have highlights of silver or silver-pink. It thrives with very little care — you only need to water it once every one to two weeks. And indirect sunlight is best.

Anthurium “Selby’s Silver”

The large, heart-shaped leaves on this plant feature a gorgeous pattern of brightly contrasting veins. This natural design makes each leaf a work of art. If you’d like to bring a touch of the tropics into your home or apartment, this is a great option. The best place for Selby’s Silver is in bright, indirect light with a somewhat humid environment. Think bathroom or kitchen.

Philodendron “Moonlight”

This tropical hybrid begins with stunning neon yellow leaves that darken to a bright green. It can provide a vibrant splash of nature in any room that has just a couple hours of direct morning sunlight. After that, indirect sun is essential to keep the leaves of this beautiful plant from burning.

Syngonium podophyllum “Pink”

Syngonium plants are one of the best you can buy to purify the air in your home. They have a delightful pink coloring, but, because of the irritating calcium oxalate crystals, they are not the best for curious kids and pets. Keep these beauties in bright indirect sunlight and water regularly.

Monstera Deliciosa

The Monstera deliciosa is a slightly quirky plant that has natural holes in its leaves, giving it the nickname the “Swiss cheese plant.” This exotic option is best in bright-to-medium indirect light. You only need to water it once every one to two weeks, allowing the soil to dry between waterings.

Monstera “Thai Constellation”

This version of the Monstera features the same wondrous natural holes as the previous one, but it also has creamy flecks that decorate the large, heart-shaped leaves. This rare occurrence is due to a gene mutation. The plant grows slowly but has the same care guide as the Monstera deliciosa.

Philodendron Pink Princess

This plant has wonderfully diverse leaves that can feature bubblegum-pink variegation, making it a great conversation piece. It thrives in medium-to-bright indirect sunlight and can go one or two weeks between waterings, making it easy to care for.

Alocasia Dragon’s Breath

If you are looking for something a little out of the ordinary, the dark green and deep purple lance-shaped leaves give this plant a remarkable presence. The dynamic look resembles a dragon, making it ideal for the “Game of Thrones” fan. It craves well-drained soil with indirect light and high humidity.

Best plant accessories

Bacekoll Tall Plant Stand with Grow Light

This dynamic seven-tier plant stand comes in an eye-catching half-moon shape. It is an impressive 64 inches tall and has 14 potted stands along with two hangers. The grow lights are sufficient for a variety of plants, and the stand features a sturdy metal design for durability.

Nook Theory 4-Pack Macrame Plant Hanger

If you prefer to hang your plants, this four-pack of decorative macrame hangers is a wonderful option. It comes with eight ceiling hooks, and the material is suitable for indoor or outdoor use. You get a basket-weaved hanger, a diamond-shaped hanger, a twirl hanger and a duo hanger.

