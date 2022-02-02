Travel advisory, watch and warning: what’s the difference?

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE). When severe weather is in the forecast, Allen County has a color coded system for road conditions. Currently, Allen County under a travel watch, with a winter storm warning. You might be wondering what that means and when you can and should travel.

There are 3 categories to tell how severe conditions are. They are advisory, watch, and warning. Each category has a different meaning and warns you if you should be out on the roads or not.

An advisory is the lowest level, meaning routine travel or activities may be restricted because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution and avoid those areas.

A watch is the 2nd level, which tells you conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.

If you are advised a warning, that is the highest level of local travel advisory. It means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. During a “warning” local travel advisory, you are directed to:

Refrain from all travel Comply with necessary emergency measures Cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations Obey and comply with lawful directions of properly identified officers.

Further and more specific restrictions, including parking, may be included in a “warning” local travel advisory.

Allen County Director of Homeland Security Bernie Beier says he tries to give notice well before the conditinos become bad.

“When I issue a watch or a warning, I try to do that 2 hours before the rush hour. So that’s 4 in the morning before for our morning rush. If I know that we’re going to have icy conditions before our commute, I’ll put something out at 10 at night before people go to bed so they know what to expect in the morning when they get up, if they have to go to work.” Bernie Beier, Director of Homeland Security

If you do plan on traveling in the snowy conditions, make sure you leave in plenty of time to where you’re going, drive safe, and be patient with other drivers, as well as crews taking care of the roads.