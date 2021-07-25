Trail usage numbers keep going up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne trail systems have drawn in people throughout the pandemic. Those who discovered the trails have continued to enjoy all that they offer. Residents and city officials are proud of the 125 mile trail system throughout the city.

Last summer, the number of people who utilized the trail systems broke records.

“We had over 663,000 trips on our trail last year which was 45% higher than the year before and we’re seeing that kind of usage again this year,” Dawn Ritchie, Greenways Manager for the city of Fort Wayne.

There was an 18% increase in trail usage from June 2020 to June 2021. By the end of the year, the city plans to add another five miles. Numbers for April and May were lower due to a late snow and flooding. Now, 20 trail cameras calculate the numbers of people using the trails.

As trail usage continues to grow, ensure that you are being safe and smart throughout the summer months. Keep water or a sports drink with you to stay hydrated. Stay informed while on the trails where you are located in the case of an emergency. Many of the trails are shaded which help make it easier to stay cool.

“Choose one of the trails like the Pufferbelly trail or the River Greenway that has a lot of shade and a lot of tree canopy cover. Shoaff Park or Foster park, great places to walk or run where there’s a lot of shade,” Ritchie says.