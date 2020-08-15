Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Oh. (WANE) — A man and woman were arrested after police found drugs in a car and residence.

A Mercer County Sheriff’s deputy and a Coldwater police officer stopped a car on Fleetfoot Rd. just south of State Route 29, west of Celina, for driving erratically. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office the driver, Robert Hand, 58, of Celina was acting unusual and has a history of drug activity so officers used Coldwater Police K-9 Franco to search the vehicle. The search found 28 grams of what is believed to be methamphetamines.

Robert Hand, 58, and Shelby Braun, 28

Through the investigation, officers found that the drugs had just been purchased from a residence in the 700 block of E. Vine Street in Coldwater, Ohio. They obtained a search warrant for the residence and found marijuana, prescription pills, and methamphetamines as well as a loaded firearm, large amount of cash, and drug paraphernalia. While on the Vine St. property, K-9 Franco alerted officers to a vehicle at the residence, and following a second warrant, a search the car found more drug paraphernalia. Shelby Braun, 28, was arrested.

Hand is facing a third degree felony of Posession of Drugs while Braun faces a fifth degree felony of Trafficking in Drugs. Both had their bonds set at $500,000.