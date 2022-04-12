ELKHART, Ind. (WANE)–A routine Monday morning traffic stop in Elkhart County turned into a drug arrest where Indiana State Police discovered methamphetamine, heroin, syringes, and pills.

According to Indiana State Police, Trooper Luis Alvarez stopped a tan 2005 Mercury traveling east on Indiana Toll Road near the 90 mile marker for a traffic violation at 3:46 a.m.

During the stop, Trooper Alvarez found that the driver, Amanda Garner, 39, of Elkhart did not have a valid drivers license and had an active arrest warrant in Elkhart.

Another passenger in the car, Cary Beadle, 39 of Elkhart, initially gave Trooper Alvarez a fake name. Beadle also did not have a valid drivers license and had an active arrest warrant in St. Joseph county.

A third unnamed male passenger also did not have a valid drivers license, but was released at the scene.

A search of the Mercury revealed 33 grams of suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin, 10 syringes, and pills.

Garner was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, Driving While Suspended-Prior, and the active warrant. Garner was later taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

Beadle was taken to a hospital after a medical emergency. On Tuesday, Beadle was arrested for Possession of a Narcotic, Possession of Heroin, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Syringe, and Identity Deception as well as for the active warrant. Beadle was then taken to Elkhart County Jail.