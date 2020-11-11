I-469 closed north of Maysville Rd. after semi crashes into median when driver possibly tries to avoid deer

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic came to a standstill on I-469 early Wednesday morning just north of the State Road 37/Maysville Road interchange following a crash.

According to the Indiana State Police, a semi was traveling northbound at around 6:30 a.m. when the driver swerved to avoid hitting what may have been a deer. The driver overcorrected and slammed the rig into the median. The driver suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes should open by 9 a.m., however the southbound lanes will be closed for several hours.

Expect heavy delays. Officials suggest drivers planning on heading that way find an alternate route.

No additional information is available at this time.

WANE 15 has a crew on the way. Check back for updates to this developing story.