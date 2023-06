Abandoned trailer on the shoulder of I-69 on June 22, 2023.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A semi hit an abandoned trailer on I-69 south of Auburn Thursday morning that is slowing down southbound traffic.

The crash took place at about 5:35 a.m. according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

Traffic near the 324 Mile Marker will be slow until the crash is cleaned up.